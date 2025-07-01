Guwahati, Jul 1 (PTI) Altogether 22 minors and five adults were rescued from various stations under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in the last few days, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The rescue operation was conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) during June 25-29, as part of efforts to safeguard vulnerable passengers and curb human trafficking, it said.

All rescued individuals were safely handed over to authorities, parents and local police as per procedure, the statement said.

Major operations were undertaken by RPF teams of Katihar, Kishanganj and Samsi on June 25 and June 26, it said.

