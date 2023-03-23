Patiala, Mar 23 (PTI) A Punjab court on Thursday sentenced the 22 convicts in the 2016 Nabha jail break case to terms ranging from 3 years to 20 years in prison.

On Tuesday, Patiala Additional Sessions Judge HS Grewal had held them guilty in the jailbreak case.

Of the 22, the court has sent 18 to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Two have been sent to 20 years prison term, which includes 10 years under the NDPS Act, which will not run concurrent with the sentencing in the jailbreak case.

One of the convicts has been awarded five years in jail and one has been given three years in prison.

The convicts included over a dozen gangsters and two terrorists.

A total of 14 gangsters, many of them dressed as policemen, had attacked the jail on November 27, 2016. Firing shots indiscriminately, they executed their plan within minutes as the jail officials failed to retaliate.

The police filed a chargesheet against 34 accused in the case.

There is no clue about the whereabouts of Khalistan ideologue Kashmir Singh Galwandi, who was among those who had escaped during the jailbreak.

Kashmir Singh, who hails from Galwandi village in Khanna, was one of the four accused in the attack on Harvinder Soni, the general secretary of the Punjab unit of Shiv Sena.

He was arrested in April 2015 along with three others and booked for attempt to murder.

