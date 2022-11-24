Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Twenty-three years after he absconded while on bail, an alleged gang member of the Amar Naik gang was arrested from Pune, Mumbai Police said.

According to police, 50-year-old Ravindra Maruti Dhole who was wanted in several cases including a 1999 dacoity case was arrested on Wednesday.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Married Man Shoots Girlfriend Over Argument Inside Oyo Hotel Room in Narela.

In the year 1999, Dhole was arrested in connection with a case of dacoity for which he was later released on bail. However, the accused failed to appear in court for the hearing following which he was declared a wanted accused. The court in the year 2021 asked local police to produce him before it.

When the police went to his residence in search of Dhole, they found he had sold his house and left the place.

Also Read | Kanpur: Six Senior Citizens Lose Eyesight After Cataract Surgery at Aradhya Nursing Home, Probe Ordered.

Recently, police received input that he had been living in Junnar near Pune for the last 23 years under a fake identity.

The police team laid a trap and apprehended him on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)