Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Uttrakhand reported 230 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the total count to 9,632 in the state.

According to official data, the total number of cases includes 6,134 recovered cases, 3,334 active cases, and 125 deaths.

39 COVID-19 positive patients have also migrated from the state, as per the official data.

India recorded the highest single-day spike of 64,399 coronavirus cases, on Sunday taking the country's tally to 21,53,011.

As many as 861 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative toll due to the disease to 43,379, Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

