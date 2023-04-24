Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Apr 24 (PTI) A total of 24 people were injured on Monday when a Varanasi-bound bus turned turtle and fell into a nearby ditch in Kariatpur, police said.

The bus had started its journey from Kolkata and the incident took place around 3 am, when it hit a divider on a stretch of National Highway-2 in the area, about 45 km away from Hazaribag district headquarters, they said.

The driver along with four others suffered serious injuries and they have been shifted to Sheikh Bihari Medical College & Hospital, Hazaribag, SP Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

Those with minor injuries were administered first aid and discharged from Barhi Sub-Divisional Hospital, he said.

