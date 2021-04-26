Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 249 coronavirus deaths, the highest single-day fatality count so far, as 33,574 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 11,20,176.

The infection has killed 11,414 people in the state so far, according to a government statement.

Of the fresh 249 deaths, 28 were reported from Kanpur, followed by 21 in Lucknow, 19 in Varanasi, 15 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 11 each in Allahabad and Gorakhpur, the statement issued here said.

Lucknow also recorded the maximum 4,566 cases, followed by Kanpur Nagar (2,040), Varanasi (1,838), Gorakhpur (1,539), Meerut (1,290), Allahabad (1,113), Jhansi (1,024) and Moradabad (1,020).

So far, 8,04,563 patients have recovered from the disease in the state.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,04,199, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, over 1.86 lakh samples were tested. Till now, over 3.99 crore samples have been tested, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)