Aurangabad, Jul 4 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad reached 6,513 as 249 people tested positive on Saturday, while 14 deaths reported during the day took the toll to 300, an official said.

Of the 249 cases, 174 are from Aurangabad city and 74 from rural areas.

The number of people discharged stood at 3,241, including 115 during the day, he said.

