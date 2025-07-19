Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): In a step towards strengthening the mobility and responsiveness of urban policing, Visakhapatnam City Police received 25 state-of-the-art motorcycles today from Arcelor Mittal & Nippon Steels (Pvt) Limited under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

According to a release, the official handover ceremony took place in the presence of M N Harendhira Prasad, IAS, District Collector & Magistrate of Visakhapatnam, who distributed the motorcycles to the police force. These vehicles are expected to greatly enhance patrolling capabilities and ensure quicker response times across the city.

Also Read | Special Intensive Revision: Preparation Over SIR in West Bengal to Start by First Week of August, Say Sources.

The motorcycles, Honda Shine 125 CC models, are specially equipped for police operations. Key features include rear warning lights, flashing red/blue police beacon with speaker, siren, 2indscreen and First aid kits

This initiative is part of a broader modernisation effort being spearheaded by City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, IPS, who has been implementing transformative changes in policing throughout the city.

Also Read | Bihar Special Intensive Revision Exercise: 95.92% Electors Covered; 6 More Days Still Left, Says Election Commission of India.

It is notable that this is not the first contribution by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel to Visakhapatnam's law enforcement. In 2024, the company similarly donated 32 motorcycles to the department. The continued support reflects a strong partnership between industry and law enforcement in advancing public safety.

Commissioner Bagchi extended heartfelt thanks to ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel for their continued support and emphasised the positive impact such collaborations have on effective policing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)