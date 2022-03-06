Thane, Mar 6 (PTI) Thane has reported 25 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,08,456, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were recorded on Saturday, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,877 and no fresh fatality was reported, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,419, while the death toll stands at 3,392, another official said.

