Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 29 (ANI): Following the landfall of Cyclone Montha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) of Bhubaneswar stated that 25 places in Odisha reported heavy rainfall, said IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty on Wednesday.

The IMD Director in Bhubaneswar said that Gajapati district reported the highest maximum rainfall of 150.5 millimetres, with isolated heavy rain forecast for the next 24 hours. She further mentioned that rainfall is likely across the state, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Also Read | What Is Sir Creek Issue Between India and Pakistan? All You Need to Know About the Contested Creek Region As India Launches Exercise Trishul 2025.

"In the last 24 hours, in the state of Odisha, 25 places reported heavy rainfall, and two places reported very heavy rainfall, and the highest maximum rainfall was reported in the district of Gajapati, 150.5 millimetres and forecast for next 24 hours is isolated heavy rainfall activity; however entire state is likely to get rainfall activity at many places with thunderstorm, lightning and even gusty wind will be there...Isolated heavy rainfall warnings are in effect for districts such as Korrapur, Malkagiri, Raiga, Ganjampati, Sundargarh, Kyunj, Baleshwar, and Badra," Mohanty told ANI.

Commenting on Cyclone Montha, Mohanty noted that the cyclonic storm has moved north-northwest at a speed of 15 kmph in the last 6 hours and is expected to continue moving further northwest. It is likely to weaken into a deep depression within the next 3 hours.

Also Read | Ola Electric Employee Suicide Case: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Seeks Quashing of Charges, Advocate Calls Ola Electric 'Worse Than East India Company' During Hearing.

"The cyclonic storm in the last 6 hours moved north-northwesterly with a speed of 15 kmph. Now it is about 460 km southwest of Gopalpur. Now it is further likely to move north west northward and weaken into a deep depression during the next 3 hours and into a depression during the subsequent 6 hours," said Mohanty.

Meanwhile, fishing boats are currently anchored at the Gopalpur fishing landing centre as the sea has become turbulent due to Cyclone Montha. Rajkishor Das, the Assistant Fisheries Officer in charge, stated that the district administration has imposed restrictions on fishermen, prohibiting them from venturing out to sea.

"...District administration has imposed restrictions for fishermen not to venture to the Sea...Once we get the permission, we will venture to the sea..." Das told ANI.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Women and Child Development, Pravati Parida, announced that more than 2,000 pregnant women were safely housed in maternity homes throughout the state during the cyclone. She also stated that all mothers who gave birth in the shelters, along with their newborns, are healthy and will continue to be monitored for an additional day.

"All mothers who delivered during the period and their newborns are reported healthy and will remain under observation for one more day. Under the direct supervision of the district administration, the healthy mothers and babies will be safely sent back to their homes," she further told reporters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)