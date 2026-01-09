New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack alleged mastermind Tahawur Rana on Friday gave the names of some lawyers of his choice for engagement as his counsel. The names were submitted to the Special NIA Court at Patiala House.

The court has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to contact those lawyers to ascertain who is willing to represent him and obtain consent. Rana has filed a list of around 10 lawyers from Delhi and outside Delhi.

Earlier, the court had granted him a call facility to speak with his family regarding the engagement of a lawyer of his choice.

Rana was provided a Legal Aid Counsel (LAC), Piyush Sachdeva, to represent him. However, he had expressed his wish to engage an advocate of his choice. Sachdeva was discharged from the case on Friday.

Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma heard Tahawur Rana, who stated that he wants to engage a counsel of his choice. After issuing directions to the NIA, the court listed the matter for March 12 to apprise it of the lawyer's consent.

Rana, who was extradited from the United States in April 2025, is currently in judicial custody following NIA interrogation in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case. He was produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail. During his appearance, he specifically mentioned Advocate M S Khan as one of his choices.

Tahawur Rana has been charge-sheeted by the NIA in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case. A supplementary charge sheet was filed in July 2025. The main charge sheet in the case was filed by the NIA in December 2011. The NIA had informed the court that Rana was confronted with substantial evidence related to the 26/11 attacks.

The supplementary charge sheet contains procedural documents such as the arrest memo, seizure memo and other related documents.

The 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin was extradited in connection with his alleged involvement in the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks. The devastating attack, orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed over 170 lives and left hundreds injured. (ANI)

