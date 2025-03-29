Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Mar 29 (PTI) Security forces have recovered 28 IEDs from a forest area in a Maoist-hit village in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

A total of 23 detonators and other explosives were also seized from a Maoist hideout in the area on Friday during a combing operation, he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 29 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

In the course of the operation, a joint team of security forces detected the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted in Jimkiekir village in Tonto police station area, the officer said.

The IEDs were defused by a bomb disposal squad on the spot, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

Also Read | Disha Salian Died by Suicide, Was Depressed Over Father's Misuse of Money, Claims Mumbai Police Closure Report.

The team also seized gunpowder along with the detonators from the Maoist dump, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)