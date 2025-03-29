Mumbai, March 29: The Mumbai police's closure report in the Disha Salian death case had termed it a suicide and asserted she was battling depression due to various reasons, including misuse of her money by her father, an official has said.

Disha Salian was a former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 12th floor of her building in Jankalyan Nagar in north Mumbai's Malad area on June 8, 2020, as per police. The closure report by Malvani police, which probed the incident, was submitted to a superior officer (as per rules for an accidental death report) on February 4, 2021. Disha Salian Death Case: Lawyer Nilesh Ojha Demands Scene Recreation, Narco Test of Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray and Others.

The official on Friday said as part of the probe, Malvani police recorded statements of Disha's friends and some witnesses, during which it came to light that she was depressed due to some failed projects, misunderstanding with friends and misuse of her money by her father. The police had also recorded statements of actors with whom Disha Salian was communicating on behalf of her company, he added. Disha Salian Death Case: Father of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Names Aaditya Thackeray in New Complaint.

After the case got entangled in an acrimonious tussle between political parties, the Mumbai police set up a Special Investigation Team, though its report is still awaited. Last week, Disha's father, Satish Salian, approached the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh probe into the mysterious circumstances under which she was found dead in June 2020. He also urged the HC to order the registration of a first information report (FIR) against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.