New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): A total of 281 flights scheduled to operate on Thursday by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled, confirmed the Civil Aviation Ministry, adding that it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia.

As of March 5, a total of 281 flights scheduled to operate on Thursday by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled.

Also Read | IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Aircraft Loses Radar Contact in Assam; Search Operation Launched.

Passengers are advised to regularly monitor their flight status and remain attentive to updates shared through their registered contact details by their respective airlines.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia. As of 5 March, a total of 281 flights scheduled to operate today by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to regularly monitor their flight status and remain attentive to updates shared through their registered contact details by their respective airlines," the MoCA posted on X.

Also Read | Accident Caught on Camera in Hathras: Speeding Scorpio Rams Bike on Etah-Aligarh Highway, Mother and Son Killed (Watch Video).

"A dedicated Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) is functioning 24x7 to provide real-time passenger support. A total of 1,461 grievances have been addressed during this period through AirSewa, social media platforms, and dedicated helpline calls, in coordination with airlines and other concerned stakeholders," the ministry added.

For assistance, passengers may reach out to the Ministry's PACR helpline numbers: 011-24604283 / 011-24632987.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that Special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers in the Gulf region as tensions in West Asia rise.

The Ministry is in continuous touch with airlines and is closely monitoring airfares to ensure that there is no undue surge in ticket prices during this period.

Ministry advised passengers to check the latest flight status directly with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport and to rely only on official sources for updates.

The Ministry remains in continuous coordination with airlines, airport operators, regulatory authorities, and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure safe operations, orderly restoration of services, and facilitation of affected passengers.

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)