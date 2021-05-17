Lucknow, May 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 285 coronavirus deaths as 9,391 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection tally to 16,28,990, a government bulletin said.

So far, 17,817 people have died from the infection in the state.

Of the fresh deaths, 22 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 21 in Kanpur. Eleven deaths each were reported from Ghaziabad and Saharanpur and nine each from Lakhimpur Kheri and Etawah, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the highest 542 infection cases surfaced in Gorakhpur, followed by 517 in Lucknow, 458 in Saharanpur, 457 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 452 in Meerut.

Till now, 14,62,141 people have recovered from the virus with 23,045 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 1,49,032, the bulletin said.

On Sunday, over 2.55 lakh tests were done, taking the total tests performed till now to 4.49 crore, the statement added.

