Jammu, Mar 14 (PTI) Top security experts, academicians and bureaucrats will deliberate on optimal applications within the fields of cyber and data security, data protection, technical skills and all legal policies related to it as part of three-day conference being organised here by a New Delhi-based think tank.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will be the chief guest at the conference on international cyber and information security which will begin on Monday, said Aditya Tickoo, convener of the Global Counter Terrorism Council (GCTC), which is organising the event.

"GCTC is conducting the international conference in association with esteemed institutions like the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, All India Council for Technical Education, and cyber security center of excellence, data security council of India," Tickoo said.

Some of the other dignitaries are Union Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Secretary of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Tarun Kapoor, Justice Pratibha Singh of the Delhi High Court, Justice L Narasimhan Reddy, Former Chairman of the Central Administrative Tribunal, Ajai Chowdary Founder HCL, National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt Gen Rajesh Pant and Rear Admiral US Navy Mark Montgomery, he said.

JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadeesh Kumar, BHU Vice Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar, seniors from Cyber Security Authority and Counter Terrorism, Israel, officials from the Interpol and Foreign Secretary of Sri Lanka Admiral Jayanath Columbage (retired) will also be participating, Tickoo said.

Tickoo said the GCTC aims to organise a conducive conference with the stakeholders and experts engaging to part expertise and discuss optimal applications within the fields of cyber and data security, data protection, threats, risks, technical skills and all recent legal policies related to it.

It will hold comprehensive interactive workshops led by experienced professionals to examine challenges and explore safeguard practices, plenary sessions with high-level keynote speakers on cyber security and cyber crisis, and break-out sessions for audience engagement, he said.

He said the sudden wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed everyone to “live on the internet” which has led to a rise in cybercrimes.

"This explosion in the usage of the internet has come with an increase in cybercrimes. This has led countries to forcefully search for new-age answers to lessen the recurrence of breach of information and cybercrimes. Cyber security is the practice of protecting vital assets from various cyber threats that the virtual world poses today," Tickoo said.

With respect to new age problems such as fake news, gender disparity in cyber domain, and artificial intelligence stepping into cyber security, experts and researchers are trying to use its potential to identify and counteract sophisticated cyberattacks with minimal human intervention, he added.

"Through this conference, we at GCTC would like to initiate this extensive dialogue on cyber security that has become so imperative because of the role it plays in every major field. We aim to deliberate and discuss how the concerned authorities themselves are evolving to keep up with said changes," he said.

We also aim to carve solutions to meet future challenges. We believe in International collaborations and look to the diversity of advice, opinions, policies and technologies that will be on offer, he said.

The technologies going to impact our society, industry, academics, and government within the near future are being conceptualised, developed, and deployed at an expanding rate, he added.

