Shimla, May 12 (PTI) Three incidents of fire in two weeks in Shimla city have once again raised concern over safety in the Himachal Pradesh capital.

Two shops, one house, and a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) godown were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in Dhalli in the suburbs of Shimla around 12.05 am Thursday, officials said.

A labourer from Nepal, who sustained minor burn injuries while sleeping in a shop, was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH) Shimla. He is currently under treatment.

Property worth Rs one crore, including equipment and 4,000 old and new tyres, were damaged in the blaze, officials said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Mall Road, Chotta Shimla and Boileauganj. It took them more than three hours to douse the fire, they maintained.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, the possibility of a shot circuit leading cannot be ruled out, they added.

Earlier, a famous bakery shop, Tripti, was gutted in Lakkar bazaar, 100 meters from the Ridge on May 6.

On April 27, five chambers of doctors, a cafeteria and three lifts of the new OPD building of the IGMC were burnt after two cooking gas cylinders exploded in the cafeteria.

Most of the buildings in Himachal, including heritage, government and private buildings, have not obtained NOC (No Objection Certificate) for fire safety from the fire department as the rules for implementation of the HP Fire Fighting Services Act, 1984 have not been approved and notified till date, officials said.

