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In a rare and unusual development ahead of local body elections in Gujarat, a single candidate has filed nomination papers from three rival political parties for the same seat. Bharat Singh Vakhala has submitted nominations as a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (Congress), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Pipero seat in the Dahod District Panchayat.

The move has triggered confusion among election officials and political observers, as this appears to be an unprecedented case in the state’s electoral history. The final status of his candidature will only be clear after the deadline for withdrawal and submission of official party mandates. Who Is Ramesh Bhil? BJP’s Peon-Turned Candidate in Mehsana Local Body Election 2026.

Who Is Bharat Singh Vakhala?

Bharat Singh Vakhala is a local political figure in Dahod district with a history of shifting party affiliations. He previously contested elections on an AAP ticket and had also been associated with the Congress.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, Vakhala contested as an AAP candidate and posed a strong challenge to BJP contenders. Before that, he was linked with the Congress, indicating a pattern of changing political alignments over the years. His recent move to file nominations from all three major parties has further added to his reputation as a politically flexible candidate. Who Is Ankita Parmar? All About the Influencer As BJP Nominates Instagram Star for Por Seat in Vadodara.

The Unusual Nomination Move

Vakhala filed his first nomination as an AAP candidate on April 10. He followed this by filing additional nominations as a Congress and BJP candidate on April 11.

In total, 11 nomination forms have been submitted for the Pipero seat. These include multiple candidates from BJP and Congress, one from AAP (Vakhala), along with independent and smaller party candidates. Notably, this is the first instance where all three major parties technically share the same individual as a potential candidate on paper.

Rules Around Party Mandates

Despite multiple nominations, election rules allow a candidate to contest under only one party. The final decision depends on the submission of an official authorisation, known as “Form B,” by the respective party.

An election official said clarity will emerge by April 15, the last date for withdrawal and mandate submission. By then, Vakhala will have to retain one nomination while withdrawing or having others rejected.

Local BJP leadership has claimed that Vakhala is their official candidate, though no formal confirmation has been made through mandate submission. Vakhala himself has not publicly clarified which party he will ultimately represent. The Pipero seat, traditionally considered a stronghold of a senior BJP leader, has now become the focus of political attention due to the unusual development.

The scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for April 13, after which candidates will have time to withdraw their nominations until April 15. Only after this process will it be clear which party Vakhala officially represents and under which symbol he will contest.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).