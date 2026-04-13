Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

The long-awaited third season of HBO’s Euphoria premiered Sunday, April 12, 2026, but the return of the Emmy-winning drama has already been overshadowed by a wave of public outcry. A specific scene involving Sydney Sweeney’s character, Cassie Howard, has ignited a firestorm on social media, with viewers and critics accusing the show of crossing ethical boundaries in its pursuit of shock value. ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Trailer 2: Zendaya’s Rue Becomes a Drug Mule in Gritty Five-Year Time Jump Reveal (Watch Video).

Sydney Sweenets Controversial Sequence from ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

The backlash centres on a sequence in the premiere episode, titled "Andale," which follows the series’ five-year time jump into adulthood. In the episode, Cassie Howard is depicted as being married to Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) while secretly operating an adult-content profile to fund their lifestyle.

The flashpoint for the controversy is a scene where Sweeney is costumed in infantilised attire, including pigtails and a pacifier, while performing sexually suggestive acts for the camera. The imagery, which leaked via social media teasers shortly before the air date, quickly went viral as audiences criticised the use of childlike motifs in a sexual context.

Watch the trailer of ‘Euphoria’ Season 3:

Public Outcry on Sydney Sweeney's Controversial Scene

Public response has been swift and largely negative. On social media platforms, fans have voiced discomfort with the creative direction taken by series creator Sam Levinson. Many users described the scene as "disturbing" and "exploitative," questioning the narrative necessity of such imagery.

Fans have also weighed in, noting that while Euphoria has always pushed boundaries, this latest development feels like a departure from the grounded, if heightened, trauma of previous seasons. Some industry analysts suggest the scene contributes to the "shock-for-shock’s sake" reputation that followed Levinson’s previous project, The Idol.

Netizens React to Sydney Sweeney’s Controversial Scene in ‘Euphoria 3’

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The controversy arrived after a turbulent four-year hiatus for the series. Production for Season 3 was famously plagued by multiple script rewrites, rumours of on-set tension, and the departure of key creatives, including series composer Labrinth, just weeks before the premiere. Sharon Stone Slams 'Harsh' Modern Intimate Scenes; ‘Basic Instinct’ Star Joins ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Amid Reboot Controversy.

The new season marks a significant tonal shift as the characters navigate their mid-20s. While HBO’s official synopsis promises a deep dive into "the possibility of redemption and the problem of evil," the early reception suggests that the show's return to the cultural spotlight may be more divisive than its predecessors. HBO and representatives for Sydney Sweeney have not yet issued a formal statement regarding the specific scene or the resulting online criticism.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).