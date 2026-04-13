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New Delhi, April 13: The Central government’s Technology Development Board (TDB) entered an agreement with Gurugram-based Casey Aviation Private Limited to develop an advanced hybrid propulsion-based Jump Take-Off (JTO) system for enhancing the operational capabilities of unmanned and light aircraft platforms, an official statement said on Monday. The proposed solution integrates hybrid propulsion technologies to enable short or near-vertical take-off capabilities for platforms such as gyrocopters and unmanned aerial systems.

The project also envisaged the establishment of a dedicated test bench facility for validating rotorcraft propulsion systems, as a critical infrastructure for testing and optimisation of next-generation aerial mobility technologies, the statement from the Ministry of Science & Technology said. It will be the first such propulsion testing facility in North India, a validated testing infrastructure for startups and developers working in unmanned and advanced aerial mobility systems. Drone Crash in Karnataka: DRDO Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Crashes in Agriculture Fields During Trial in Chitradurga (Watch Video).

The government-run board has sanctioned a conditional grant for the project titled 'Boost Electric Jump Take-Off (BE-JTO)' under the India-UK Collaborative R&D Programme for Industrial Sustainability, in partnership with UK-based ARC Aerosystems Ltd. “By enabling reduced take-off distances and improved operational flexibility, the technology is expected to support a wide range of applications, including regional connectivity, disaster response, medical evacuation, unmanned logistics, and surveillance operations, particularly in remote and inaccessible regions,” the statement said.

Apart from in-house development support, broader ecosystem benefits will accrue from offering testing services and facilitating the commercialisation of hybrid propulsion solutions. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, said that collaborative R&D initiatives under international programmes are crucial in advancing cutting-edge technologies in strategic sectors. IndiGo Flight 6E 6663 Grounded at Kolkata Airport After Unmanned Catering Vehicle Strikes Engine.

He noted that innovations in hybrid propulsion and advanced take-off systems can significantly enhance India’s capabilities in unmanned aviation and regional air mobility, while contributing to sustainable and efficient aviation solutions. Casey Aviation Private Limited, a newly established aerospace venture, designs and develops small aircraft and specialised aviation solutions.

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