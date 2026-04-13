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The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) find themselves in a precarious position as the IPL 2026 season enters its third week. Following a string of disappointing results at the Eden Gardens and away from home, the two-time champions are currently rooted to the bottom of the points table.

Under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, KKR has failed to secure a victory in their first four outings, leaving fans and analysts questioning if the franchise can replicate their historic 2014 turnaround.

KKR Current Standing on IPL 2026 Points Table and Form

As of 13 April 2026, KKR sits at 10th position with just 1 point from four matches. This solitary point came from an abandoned game against the Punjab Kings, while the other three fixtures ended in defeats to the Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and most recently, a heart-breaking last-ball loss to the Lucknow Super Giants.

Team Played Won Lost NR Points NRR Kolkata Knight Riders 4 0 3 1 1 -1.315

With a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.315, the Knight Riders not only face a points deficit but also a statistical disadvantage that could prove decisive during the final week of the league stage.

KKR's Mathematical Path to the Playoffs

Despite the winless start, KKR is not mathematically eliminated. In the current 10-team IPL format, teams typically need 16 points to be reasonably certain of a top-four finish. Will MS Dhoni Play in CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match?

Required Wins: With 10 matches remaining in their schedule, KKR must win at least 7 or 8 of their upcoming games to reach the 15 or 17-point mark.

The Margin for Error: The team can likely afford only two more losses in the remainder of the tournament. Anything beyond that would leave them dependent on other results and an improbable swing in Net Run Rate.

KKR's Key Areas of Concern

The primary issue for the Knight Riders has been the inconsistency of their bowling unit. While the return of Sunil Narine provided some control in the middle overs, the absence of a wicket-taking threat in the Powerplay has allowed opposition batters to set imposing totals.

Furthermore, the form of senior domestic players has come under scrutiny. Captain Ajinkya Rahane has struggled to anchor the innings at a competitive strike rate, placing immense pressure on the young middle order, including Angkrish Raghuvanshi, to perform under duress.

Historical Precedent for a Turnaround

KKR fans often point to the 2014 season as a source of hope. In that edition, the team won only two of their first seven matches before embarking on a record-breaking nine-game winning streak to lift the trophy. However, the 2026 squad faces a more congested table and a more competitive field, making a repeat of such a streak a formidable challenge. KKR Funny Memes Go Viral After Mukul Choudhary Stars for LSG in Close Finish.

The upcoming stretch of away matches will be defining for the franchise. If the Knight Riders fail to secure a win in their next two fixtures, the mathematical probability of qualification will drop into single digits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).