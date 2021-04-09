Chandigarh, Apr 9 (PTI)The Punjab government on Friday booked three firms for allegedly trying to sell wheat at a higher MSP in various mandis of the state after buying the crop at cheaper rates in other states.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said the Department team has found around 8,000 gunny bags in the yard of Messrs Babu Ram Ashok Kumar and Lakshmi Oil Mill in Grain Market Bathinda.

On further enquiry, it was found that the wheat had been procured from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan at lower prices and was to be sold at MSP here, he said.

Besides this, a total of 17,000 bags have also been seized from godowns of these two firms, he said in a state government's statement.

Nearly 9,000 wheat bags have also been recovered from Kishan Trading Company of Bugga Mandi in Ferozepur, he said, adding cases have been filed against these three firms.

The minister said the manipulation in the procurement of wheat by any trader and employee in the state would not be tolerated.

“The Punjab government would adopt a zero-tolerance policy to deal with the issue of bogus billing. Clear instructions have been issued to all the district controllers and district mandi officers of the state to keep a close watch on the trucks entering Punjab from other states,” he said.

Some unscrupulous firms and traders buy wheat at lower prices from other states and sell it in Punjab at the MSP, he said.

He said such fraudsters will be booked forthwith.

He said to foil such fraudulent sales, special teams have been formed to conduct surprise checks and if any person brings wheat to Punjab after buying it at low prices in other states, he should be booked.

Special police check posts would be set up at various places to check the entry of such trucks, he added.

