New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin will chair his first office bearers meeting on Tuesday at the party headquarters in the national capital.

The meeting is expected to run the entire day, with all state presidents, in-charge general secretaries, and organisational secretaries in attendance.

According to sources, the meeting will begin with introductions, followed by a state-by-state review of the BJP's organisation, programs, and upcoming events.

A key focus area will be the five upcoming state elections in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam, and Kerala. Nitin Nabin is set to review the BJP's strategy and programs for these crucial polls.

The meeting will also focus on organisational development and other key initiatives, setting the tone for Nabin's tenure as the party's youngest-ever president.

Nitin Nabin took charge as the 12th and youngest National President of the BJP on Tuesday. His name was announced at the party headquarters in New Delhi. He had become the acting president on December 14, 2025. He was elected unopposed on Monday as the sole nominee for the full-time president post.

Nabin's predecessor, JP Nadda, congratulated the newly elected president on assuming the post and said, "This moment marks not just an organisational change, but the beginning of a new phase in BJP's ideological journey, strong tradition, and continuous progress."

Nadda expressed confidence that under Nabin's leadership and with Prime Minister Modi's guidance, the BJP's journey towards development, good governance, and nation-building would gain momentum across the country.

"The journey that began in 2014 under PM Modi's leadership is moving forward with the blessings of the people, and now it will continue under Nabin's leadership. Today, the NDA is in power in 20 states, while the BJP is in power in 13. With confidence, I say that under PM Modi's leadership and Nabin's presidency, the BJP will bloom in Bengal, form governments in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, return to power in Assam, and achieve good results in Kerala," said Nadda. (ANI)

