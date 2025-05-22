New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) India on Thursday reminded China that "mutual" trust, respect and sensitivity are the basis of its ties with China -- in remarks that came against the backdrop of Pakistani military using several Chinese weapons systems during its four-day confrontation with the Indian armed forces.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said NSA Ajit Doval spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on May 10 and conveyed India's resolute stance against cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Asked whether China's military support to Pakistan will have adverse impact on New Delhi's ties with Beijing, Jaiswal underlined the importance of "mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity" for the relations.

The spokesperson was responding to a question at his weekly media briefing.

"Our National Security Advisor (NSA) and the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had spoken to each other on May 10 when the NSA conveyed India's resolute stance against cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan," Jaiswal said.

"The Chinese side is aware that mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity remain the basis of India-China relations," he added.

Following the four-day-long military clashes between India and Pakistan, the Indian military released images that showed the Pakistan military's use of Chinese weapons including PL-15 missiles in targeting Indian military installations.

Pakistan has been an "all weather friend" of China and Chinese fighter jets and missiles were used by the Pakistan military during the clashes.

The use of Chinese platforms by Pakistan against India came at a time New Delhi and Beijing have been looking at normalising their ties following the eastern Ladakh standoff.

India and China initiated a series of steps to repair their ties following the disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The disengagement of troops at the two remaining friction points of Demchok and Depsang were completed under the provision of a pact that was sealed on October 21 last year.

On Turkiye's military support to Pakistan, Jaiswal said: "We expect Turkiye to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades."

"Relations are built on the basis of sensitivities to each other's concerns," he said.

