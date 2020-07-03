Shillong, Jul 3 (PTI) Three persons, including two BSF personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Friday, taking the state's tally to 62, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

The two infected BSF personnel are from East Khasi Hills district while the civilian is from Ri Bhoi, he said.

With three new patients, the number of fresh cases reported in Meghalaya in the last 24 hours has risen to six, a senior health official told PTI.

Of the 62 cases, 18 are active while 43 persons have recovered and one patient has died, he said.

Samples of 20,000 people entering the state have been collected so far, the official said, adding that 6,000 tests per million population have been conducted.

