New Delhi, July 3: India's coronavirus recovery rate crossed 60 percent on Friday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The country's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 60.73 percent. So far, a total of 3,79,891 people have been recovered and discharged from hospitals. On July 2, India's recovery rate was 59.52 percent. On Friday, India recorded the highest single-day spike of 20,903 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,25,544, the Health Ministry said. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

In India, the COVID-19 death count mounted to 18,213. Meanwhile, the ICMR said it has tested a cumulative total of 92,97,749 samples up to July 2, 2020. The number of samples tested on a single-day on July 2 was 2,41,576. The worst-affected state by the deadly virus is Maharashtra with the total of 1,86,626 coronavirus cases, including 8,178 deaths.

Maharashtra was followed by Tamil Nadu with 98,392 confirmed cases, of which, 1,321 people have died, 56,021 recovered and 41,050 are active. The COVID-19 tally in Delhi rose to 92,175 cases, including 2,864 deaths and 63,007 recoveries is on the third spot.

Here's the tweet:

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has crossed 60%. It stands at 60.73% today: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/6WnZCi9iSm — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

On Thursday, the Health Ministry had said that the top states in terms of recovery rate are - Chandigarh (82.3%), Meghalaya (80.8%), Rajasthan (79.6%), Uttarakhand (78.6%), Chhattisgarh (78.3%), Tripura (78.3%).

