New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Three men were arrested and two juveniles apprehended for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl in south Delhi's Neb Sarai, police said on Monday.

A woman filed a complainant alleging that her 15-year-old granddaughter had been missing since February 13. Based on her complaint, a case under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Pro-Khalistan Twitter Accounts, Including of Canadian Lawmaker Jagmeet Singh, Blocked in India.

The girl was rescued on Friday from the Nai Basti Devli village, the officer said.

During investigation, more sections of the IPC and POCSO Act were added. On Sunday, based on the disclosure and identification by the victim, three of the accused -- Sonu (32), a resident of Krishna Park, Babu Miyan (50), a resident of Khanpur, and Anand Kumar Jain (58), a resident of Sangam Vihar -- were arrested, police said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Japan PM Fumio Kishida Relish Golgappa, Idlis, Lassi and Aam Panna at Buddha Jayanti Park (Watch Video).

Two juveniles have also been apprehended in connection with the case, police said, adding that the victim has been sent to "Shakhi" One Stop Center in Malviya Nagar.

The investigation is in progress and relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITP) have also been invoked, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)