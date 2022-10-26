Sambhal (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Three people were arrested for allegedly attacking police personnel in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday.

Four police personnel were injured in the incident, which took place in the evening in Nehta village, located within the Bania Ther police station limits, according to a senior officer.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said some people were gambling in the middle of the village and the four police personnel had gone there for investigation.

They were allegedly beaten up by the mob and there were also attempts to snatch their belongings, the SP said.

Additional police force was sent to the village subsequently, the officer said, adding that three people have been arrested.

A case has been registered against 11 people in connection with the incident, he said. The injured police personnel have been sent for treatment.

