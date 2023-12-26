Guwahati, Dec 26 (PTI) Three persons were arrested from Katabari area here on Tuesday for allegedly possessing Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of over Rs 2 lakh and counterfeit gold items, officials said.

Based on specific information, a Special Task Force of the state police carried out a raid at a rented house in the locality, and apprehended the three persons, who hail from Assam's Lakhimpur district, they said.

Counterfeit gold items weighing around 1.69 kg, and 412 FICN of Rs 500 denomination, were seized during the operation, an official release said.

Further investigation is underway.

