Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Three people including two foreign nationals were held for allegedly selling drugs and ganja here, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Task Force of Vijayawada Police laid a trap and arrested three persons selling drugs and Ganja within the range of Penamaluru police station

Also Read | Mobile Number Starting With 140 is Fake, Don't Take Calls as You May Lose Money From Bank Accounts, Warn Mumbai Police.

17 grams of Methylene Dioxy Methamphetamine (MDMA), 150 gms Ganja, some bitcoins, Huccah instrument and 3 cell phones were recovered from their possession.

The accused identified as Mohammad Gahel Rasool (25), a native of Sudan, Yona Lishwa Shabani (26) from Tanzania and Koneru Arjun who hail from Delhi.

Also Read | Dharavi Gets Praise From WHO For Breaking COVID-19 Transmission Chain, Aaditya Thackeray Lauds 'Dharavikars' For Chasing Coronavirus.

According to police, Arjun has been residing in Vijayawada since past 4 years, got into Ganja business.

During interrogation, Arjun revealed that he has been purchasing drugs and ganja from Rasool and Shabani. The two foreigners told police they were bringing drugs from Bengaluru and selling in Vijayawada.

A case has been filed in the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)