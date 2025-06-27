Gangtok, Jun 27 (PTI) Three youths, including two brothers, were killed when their vehicle fell into a 200 feet gorge in Sikkim's Namchi district, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place at Ezamkholsa Pairo near Ziro Fatak in Dalep on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as brothers Abhishek (27) and Bishnu Chettri (22), both from Dalep village, and Sarukh Gurung (20) from Munshigaon in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, police said.

"During initial investigation, it was found that the vehicle was being driven by Abhishek. The bodies were handed over to their respective family members after post-mortem examination," police said.

