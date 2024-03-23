Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 23 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared on Saturday that a 3 kilowatt solar rooftop has been installed at the residence of the state's first PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojana beneficiary.

"On the day of Shri Ram's Pran Pratishtha, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji promised Muft Bijli to 1 cr houses. In 60 days #ModiKiGuarantee hits the ground. We have installed a 3 KW solar-rooftop in Shri Sailen Kakati's home, Assam's first #PMSuryaGhar beneficiary," Sarma said in a post on 'X'.

Also Read | Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Crocus City Hall Attack, Says 'No Place for Terrorism in Civilised World'.

The Chief Minister further shared that the beneficiary's house was located at Janakpur Road at Guwahati's Kahilipara area.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that over 1 crore households have already registered for the solar rooftop scheme PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Also Read | Rajasthan Fire: Five Killed, Two Injured After Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Jaipur.

"Outstanding news! In about a month since it was launched, over 1 crore households have already registered themselves for the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. Registrations have been pouring in from all parts of the nation," PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister further said that Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have seen over 5 lakh regulations.

The rooftop solar programme was announced in the interim Budget tabled on February 1. With an investment of over Rs 75,000 crores, the project aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

To popularise this scheme at the grassroots, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats shall be incentivised to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions.

According to the government, the benefits expected from this solarisation are savings up to Rs 15,000-18,000 crore annually for households from free solar electricity and selling the surplus to the distribution companies; charging of electric vehicles; entrepreneurship opportunities for a large number of vendors for supply and installation; and employment opportunities for the youth with technical skills in manufacturing, installation and maintenance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)