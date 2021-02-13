Imphal, Feb 12 (PTI) Three labourers, kidnapped by militants in Manipur's Imphal East district, were rescued from a forest area on Friday, following a two-hour-long gunfight with security forces.

The labourers were kidnapped on February 7 and soon a plan to rescue them was initiated, Chief Minister N Biren Singh told a press conference.

They were traced to the Kamuching forests and as the police team approached the area, the militants fired at them, leading to a gunfight that lasted for two hours, he said.

The militants, who could not be identified, escaped taking advantage of the thick forest, he added.

The three workers were rescued and an AK-47 rifle was recovered, the chief minister said.

Two of those kidnapped were working at the construction site of a bridge at Laikhong near Nongpok Keithelmanbi.

Such an incident of kidnapping has not been long heard in the state, the chief minister said.

Singh awarded Rs 10 lakhs to the district police team for the daring rescue operation.

