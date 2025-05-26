Imphal, May 26 (PTI) Security forces have arrested three militants, belonging to various proscribed outfits, in Manipur for allegedly being involved in extortion activities, police said on Monday.

One cadre of the banned United National Liberation Front (Pambei) was apprehended from Moirang Sendra Road in Bishnupur district on Saturday, a senior officer said.

The militant was accused of being directly involved in demanding money from local businessmen and several government institutions in the district and also in Imphal, he said.

UNLF (Pambei) had signed a peace pact with the Centre in November 2023, but its members have been arrested for "extortion and other criminal activities", the officer said.

One active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party was arrested from Patsoi Part-I village in Imphal West district on Sunday for his alleged involvement in extortion, the police said.

Another member of the outlawed KCP (Taibangnganba) was arrested on Saturday from Yaingangpokpi in Imphal East district, the officer said.

He was accused of taking money from parents of students by promising them back-door admission to schools and colleges in the valley area, the police said.

The state police also said intelligence-based combing and search operations are being carried out extensively to arrest culprits involved in extortion activities in the state.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

