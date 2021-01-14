Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14 (PTI): With three more UK returnees to Kerala testing positive for the new variant of COVID-19, nine persons have so far been infected with the strain inthe state, Health Minister K K Shailaja has said. The three are men - two from Kannur and one from Pathanamthitta districts, the Minister said ina press release on Thursday. The state reported 5,490 COVID-19 cases while 4,337 have been cured of the infection, taking the total caseload to 8,31,259 and recoveries to7,61,154.

The activecases touched 66,503. In the last 24 hours, 67,712 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate has touched 8.11 per cent.

So far, 86,88,585 samples have been sent for testing. Among the districts, Malappuram recorded 712 cases, Ernakulam 659, Kozhikode 582 and Pathanamthitta 579. The toll has climbed to 3392 with 19 more deaths being added to the tally. Of the positive cases, 52 are health workers, 92 had come from outside the state and 4,911 were infected through contact. At least 2,01,293 people are under observation in various districts, including 10,904 in hospitals.

