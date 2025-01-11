Srinagar, Jan 11 (PTI) Three people were arrested in a grenade attack case in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district with arms and ammunition in their possession, police here said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police, Operations, Baramulla, Feroz Yehya, said police cracked the case of a grenade attack on a Territorial Army camp that took place in Pattan area of the north Kashmir district on January 7.

There was no casualty in the incident.

"The grenade hit the roof of the MI room of the camp, causing significant damage. Thankfully, there were no casualties or injuries," Yehya said.

"Technical and electronic evidence was gathered on-site and a thorough investigation was conducted. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)," he added.

The officer said the case was solved within 24 hours and three individuals were arrested.

Their disclosures led to the recovery of a hand grenade, one AK-series rifle, one pistol, 256 AK rounds, and 21 pistol rounds, the SP said.

He said one of the arrested persons is a surrendered terrorist, while the other is a son of another surrendered-and-released terrorist.

The third, identified as the mastermind of the attack, had been evading arrest in a narco-terror case and was in hiding.

Investigations are on and more arrests and recoveries are expected in the case, Yehya said.

