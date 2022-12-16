Morigaon (Assam), Dec 16 (PTI) A woman and her two minor children drowned when a boat carrying seven people capsized in the Brahmaputra in Assam's Morigaon district on Friday, a police officer said.

The country boat, in which the victims were travelling, overturned after colliding with another engine-driven boat at Hamu Chapori in Laharighat area of the district.

Also Read | Year-Ender 2022 Recap: Lomon, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Min-Ho – 10 Best Kdrama Actors Of The Year.

"All passengers of the country boat fell into the river under the impact of the collision. Three of them drowned, while four others managed to swim to safety," the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Bimla Khatun, her son Jinnahtul Islam, and daughter Istara Khatun.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Instructs Animal Husbandry Department To Improve Condition of Cow Protection Shelters.

Their bodies were recovered by district authorities with the help of locals, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)