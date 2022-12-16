Lomon in All of Us Are Dead, Ahn Hyo Seop in Business Proposal, Lee Min-ho in Pachinko (Photo credit: Twitter)

Here we are once again trying to rank the best performances of our favourite Korean drama actors. This year, there aren't too many surprises. Most of the names are those which we expected to perform well and they did. That keeps our faith in them intact. 2022 has been quite tumultuous in the Kdrama land with makers favouring realism over escapism. While we are all for reality checks, we do love a romantic comedy with every kdrama trope there is, a cute high school story, or a mind-bending thriller can provide a good variety. Oh yea... some happy ending too! Lee Min-ho, Ji Chang-wook, Nam Joo-hyuk - 5 Kdrama Men Who Broke Away From The Typical Romantic Hero Mould in The First Half Of 2022.

Without further adieu, let's tell you about our favourites of the year.

Lomon - All Of Us Are Dead

All Of Us Are Dead is the most trended Kdramas of the year. It just 'Killed' it on every charts and we started swooning over the emerging superstar on the block, Lomon. That sweet, adorable and towering Ji Hoon has morphed into this hot gentleman with amazing action skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lomon 991111 (@lomon991111)

Ahn Hyo Seop - Business Proposal

Ahn Hyo Seop has always been quite the looker and he picks shows that flaunt his range. If he is wily in Abyss, his confident yet tormented self in Dr Romantic 2 is simply awesome. But with BP, he just became a bonafide 'Oppa' for the global population.

Lee Min Ho - Pachinko

Lee Min-ho turns bad... MAN! that's enough to give us sleepless nights. He got the grey shades right to the T. Even when we hated him as Hansu for his choices, we were empathetic towards the circumstances that led to those choices. Only Min-ho can make you side with him when he isn't playing a morally sound character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho)

Nam Joo Hyuk - Twenty Five Twenty One

Ah that face, that acting chops and that character... Nam Joo Hyuk left our hearts fluttering and aching with his Baek Ye Jin act in Twenty Five Twenty One.

THANK YOU NAM JOO HYUK FOR BAEK YI JIN, THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING TWENTY FIVE TWENTY ONE- A CHARACTER & A SHOW I'LL CHERISH FOREVER! #TwentyFiveTwentyOneEp15 #TwentyFiveTwentyOne #NamJooHyuk pic.twitter.com/6XAkeL4U0N — Dolsy ෆ (@DolsyG) April 2, 2022

Choi Woo Shik - Our Beloved Summer

The lovesick puppy we all wanted to protect... Woo Shik is one of the best Kdrama actors in the present times. But when gets romantic on screen, he becomes just more than that. He becomes us and Our Beloved Summer is all of us.

Choi Woo Shik in Our Beloved Summer (slice of life/romance) Ordinary and unassuming character, you could even say he is boring. But Choi Woo Shik took this character Ung and made him his and his alone. Utterly relatable and lovable. https://t.co/O4bLeZEcwS pic.twitter.com/hLtC6xYdkw — ripgal 🌦⛅ (@ripgalwhims) May 18, 2022

Son Seok Goo - My Liberation Notes

We aren't sure if we can say Son Seok Goo has finally arrived but he definitely left everyone across the world in awe of him. Imagine an alcoholic character who falls in love with a simpleton became a global sensation... guess that's the magic of this man called Son Seok Goo.

Park Hyung Sik - Soundtrack

For some reason, Park Hyung Sik generally falls for someone first. Soundtrack #1 has him falling every second for his friend and the look of being in love really looks good on him. One day, someone will look at us the way Hyung Sik looks has Han So-hee in this limited series. From Park Hyung-sik as Jo Myung Soo to Yook Sungjae as Yoo Deok-hwa: 5 Kdrama Character Spin-offs We Want But Will Never Have.

Soundtrack #1 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ O único defeito é ter apenas 4ep Q satisfação ter o Park Hyun Sik atuando de volta 🥺🥰 amo ele pic.twitter.com/YIsQKxzryI — Lena | INDIGO 🌊 (@helena_aki) May 5, 2022

Lee Joon - Bloody Heart, Bulgasal

Lee Joon supremacy continues. This man is a chameleon. Every role he does as if he was born to do them. It only gets better when he turns vicious. Bulgasal which ended this year proves it perfectly. But what won us over was his kingly act in Bloody Heart. He restrains himself from being with the love of his life as it threatens that very life. The longing, and yearning expressed by Lee Joon is spectacular.

Lee Joong Gi - Again My Life

Ah... Lee Joong Gi's presence is enough to make any Kdrama seem like a class act. Same is the case with Again My Life.

Wi Ha Joon - Bad & Crazy, Little Women

Wi Ha Joon deserves a collective sigh of longing before we begin talking about is acts this year. Sigh!! If he was both bad and crazy in one, the mixed signals he gave in Little Women for Kim Go-Eun almost gave us anxiety attacks. This guy sure knows how to make our hearts go on overdrive with his smooth acting chops.

Wi Ha Joon makes a lovely slow-burn sort of romantic hero in “Little Women”, an excellent, intensely chilling K-drama that takes an edgy, hallucinogenic leap off Louisa May Alcott’s novel. Just one last weekend drop left to wrap it all up! 😱 pic.twitter.com/bMpOf84tvp — Saumya Ancheri (@Saumya_Ancheri) October 2, 2022

Who is your favourite of the year?

