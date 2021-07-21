Baripada (Odisha), Jul 20 (PTI) The Odisha forest department personnel arrested three persons for allegedly killing a barking deer in Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district, an official said on Tuesday.

They were apprehended on Monday in Uttarash forest under the Guruguria range during a routine patrolling by the personnel of the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR).

About 7 kilograms of meat of the wild animal, bows, arrows and an axe were seized from the three poachers, Similipal Tiger Reserve ACF Pradeep Kumar Dey said.

A case under the Wildlife Protection Act was registered against them, the official said.

