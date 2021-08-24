New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): The three copies of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib, which arrived from Kabul along with 75 evacuees from Afghanistan on an Indian Air Force plane on Tuesday were taken to the Guru Arjun Dev ji Gurudwara in Mahavir Nagar here.

Earlier this morning, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Bharatiya Janata Party leader RP Singh on Tuesday received three 'Swaroops' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib brought from Kabul at the Delhi airport.

Three Swaroops of the 'Living Guru' were carried by three Sikh men from the war-torn country on the flight from Kabul to Delhi.

Hardeep Singh Puri, in a tweet, said, "Blessed to receive & pay obeisance to three holy Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Kabul to Delhi a short while ago."President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present on the occasion.

This morning, Sirsa had informed in a tweet that an Air India flight with 78 people including 53 Sikhs and Hindus who are Afghan nationals and three Swaroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji would be reaching Delhi from Dushanbe. These people were yesterday airlifted to Dushanbe from Kabul in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft.

On Monday, Hardeep Singh Puri had informed about the three Sri Guru Granth Sahibs being taken to an IAF aircraft. "Three Sri Guru Granth Sahib are being escorted to IAF aircraft at Kabul Airport. 46 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs along with stranded Indian nationals are blessed to return on the same flight," he tweeted. (ANI)

