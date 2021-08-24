The much-awaited Realme GT Series went official in the country last week with prices starting at Rs 37,999. The Realme GT 5G Series consists of two models - Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition. Both the phones are feature-rich and pack powerful specifications. Among the two, the Realme GT is more feature-loaded and high on specs. It is slated to go on sale tomorrow in India at noon via Flipkart. It's worth noting that the Realme GT Master Edition will be available starting August 26, 2021. Realme C21Y With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India at Rs 8,999.

Realme GT 5G smartphone will be available in two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The former is priced at Rs 37,999, whereas the latter will retail at Rs 41,999. The phone is offered in three colours - Dashing Blue, Dashing Silver and Racing Yellow.

Are you ready for the big day? The #realmeGT 5G goes on Sale tomorrow featuring: 👉Snapdragon 888 5G Processor 👉65W SuperDart Charge 👉120Hz Super AMOLED Fullscreen & much more! First Sale at 12 PM, tomorrow. #SheerSpeedFlagship Know more: https://t.co/lkqh9fBBPG pic.twitter.com/6u0hAwCaAk — realme (@realmeIndia) August 24, 2021

The phone packs a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. For photography, there is a triple camera module at the back comprising a 64MP primary shooter with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Realme GT 5G (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. It packs a 4,500mAh battery, supporting the brand's 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging. It runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2021 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).