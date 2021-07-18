Chitrakoot, Jul 18 (PTI) Three youths drowned while bathing in Shabri waterfall near Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Piyush (22), Mohit (17) and Sahil (17) – residents of Banda district, they said.

Their bodies were sent for postmortem, they said, adding a case was lodged in this regard at Markundi police station.

The cops and divers were able to save their friend, Akash, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Mittal said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and ordered the officials to pay ex-gratia to their families as per the rule, a government spokesperson said.

