Pune, Dec 14 (PTI) As many as 30 people, including bookies, have been arrested in connection with an illegal horserace betting racket operating in the city, police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said on Monday.

The racket was busted late last week and subsequently arrests were made by the city police, he said.

Also Read | Fake News of PM Narendra Modi Visiting Mukesh Ambani’s Newborn Grandson Amid Farmers’ Protest Shared on Social Media, Fact-Check Reveals Truth Behind Pic Going Viral.

"We receivedan input on December 11 regarding an illegal horserace betting racket. Following this, we raided the suspected places and arrested 30 persons.

"We have registered 6 offences against 31 persons (of which 30 were arrested) and also seized mobile handsets," the IPS officer said.

Also Read | ‘Cauliflower at Rs 1 Per Kg’: Anguished Farmer in Bihar’s Samastipur Runs Tractor Over His Entire Unharvested Field (Watch Video).

"It is mandatoryto conduct such operations (betting) inside a racecourse. But it (betting) was happening outside the racecourse," Gupta said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)