Muzaffarnagar, Dec 26 (PTI) The body of a 30-year-old woman was found hanging at her in-laws' house in Shamli district, with her father alleging she was murdered by her husband over a dowry dispute, police said on Sunday.

Bhumika used to live with her in-laws in the Maniharan locality of the district, and she was found dead on Saturday, they said.

Her father, Anil Sharma of Noida, has lodged a complaint with the police stating she was murdered by her husband and four other people over dowry, officials said.

The police said an investigation is underway. The family members of the woman staged a protest, demanding the accused be arrested.

In a separate incident, the body of a man, Jitender Kumar, was found in a cottage near the Gharivala chowk in the Jhinjhana police station area in Shamli on Saturday evening.

