Port Blair, Apr 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,421 on Tuesday as 31 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Nineteen new patients have travel history, while 12 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The Union territory now has 145 active cases, while 5,212 people have recovered from the disease and 64 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, the official said.

The administration has so far tested over 3.53 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.

A total of 13,418 health workers have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 8,335 have been administered the second jab thus far, the official said.

Around 64,804 people aged above 45 have been administered the first jab, while 281 have received the second dose, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)