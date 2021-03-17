Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 313 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while there was no fresh death, the Health Department said.

A total of 3.18 lakh people have recovered and the new infections took the tally to 3,23,774, including 2,851 active cases, according to a bulletin.

The death toll stands at 2,791, including 519 in Jaipur, 308 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

The 313 new cases include 67 in Jaipur, 56 in Dungarpur, 36 in Udaipur, 28 in Kota, 18 in Rajsamand, 16 in Jodhpur, 15 each in Ajmer and Bhilwara. PTI

