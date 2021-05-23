Jaipur, May 23 (PTI) As many as 32,000 youths will be made "young warriors" in rural areas of Rajasthan under a special campaign to create awareness on COVID-19, according to a statement.

The campaign is being organised by UNICEF and the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, it said.

Youths from each district will be enrolled for the campaign and they will trained virtually by the UNICEF on various aspect of preventing the coronavirus infection, the state director of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Pawan Amrawat, said in the statement.

Those interested can contact district level officers or register on the website of the Sangathan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)