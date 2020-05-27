India News | 33 More Cases in Punjab; COVID-19 Tally Rises to 2,139 in State

Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) Thirty-three people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 2,139 in the state, officials said.

Sixteen cases were reported in Amritsar, seven in Patiala, three in Pathankot, two each in Tarn Taran and Sangrur, and one each in Gurdaspur, Barnala and Ludhiana districts, according to a medical bulletin.

Among the new cases, one was a foreign returnee and seven have travel history to Maharashtra, it said.

With no patient discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, the figure of cured persons stood at 1,918, as per the bulletin.

There are 181 total active cases in the state, it said. Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 347 coronavirus cases, followed by 230 in Jalandhar, 176 in Ludhiana, 156 in Tarn Taran, 133 in Gurdaspur, 110 in Hoshiarpur, 115 in Patiala, 106 in SBS Nagar, 103 in Mohali, 91 in Sangrur, 66 in Muktsar and 62 in Faridkot, the bulletin said.

It said 60 cases were in Rupnagar, 59 in Moga, 57 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 47 in Pathankot, 46 in Ferozepur, 42 each in Fazilka and Bathinda, 36 in Kapurthala, 32 in Mansa and 23 in Barnala.

Of the total cases, 40 have died, as per the bulletin. One patient is critical and is on ventilator support.

A total of 72,468 samples have been taken so far in the state, of which 66,417 samples are negative and reports of 3,912 samples are still awaited, as per the bulletin.

