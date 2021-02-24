Bhopal, Feb 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 344 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,60,313, state health officials said.

With two more fatalities, the death toll reached 3,857.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 14 of the 52 districts in the state on Wednesday.

A total of 223 patients were discharged from hospitals since Tuesday evening, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,54,186, officials said.

With 139 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 59,101 while that of Bhopal rose to 43,803 with the addition of 70 cases.

Indore has so far reported 931 deaths and Bhopal 618.

Indore is now left with 740 active cases while Bhopal has 496 such cases.

With 15,000 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 57.19 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,60,313, New cases 344, Death toll 3,857, Recovered 2,54,186, Active cases 2,270, Number of tests conducted 57,19,677. PTI

