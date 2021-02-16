New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Thirty five cases required hospitalisation after receiving the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine under the vaccination drive, said Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Mandeep Bhandari on Monday.

"Number of cases that required hospitalisation is 35. Out of these, 21 have been discharged after treatment. 3 of them are under treatment. 11 deaths have been reported in hospitals during the last 31 days of the COVID vaccination drive," Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

The Joint Secretary also said that the percentage of hospitalisation against vaccination is below one percent.

"Percentage of hospitalisation against vaccination is 0.0004 per cent. In the last 24 hours, there is one case that required hospitalisation. This is due to central retinal vein occlusion after blood pressure increased. The patient is now stable at the hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh," said Bhandari.

Giving details of the vaccination drive, Bhandari said that more than 85 lakh people have been vaccinated in the country against COVID-19.

"Total vaccination carried out is of 85,16,385 beneficiaries. Out of these, 61,54,894 healthcare workers have been vaccinated. Of these, the first dose of vaccine has been given to 60,57,162 while the second dose has been given to 97,732 beneficiaries," said Bhandari.

"Vaccination has been given to 23,61,491 frontline workers till 6 pm today," he added.

Union Health Ministry has approved two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, under Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU).

As many as 11,649 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths were reported by India in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday.With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,16,589 including 1,39,637 active cases and 1,06,21,220 discharges. (ANI)

